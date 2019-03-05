To The Daily Sun,
The Town of Bristol will hold town meeting on Saturday March 16, 9:00 am, at the Newfound High School. It is important that we participate in this very fundamental form of democracy.
Last year the voters rightfully reduced the proposed spending on a number of items; in spite of those reductions the town Selecboard still managed to spend on "other capital" projects that included $11,582 for a bogus fireworks show on the lake, $245,524 for the unfinished transfer station, $182,000 for yet to be installed fiber optics, all totaled capital expenditures amounted to $504,231 out of the requested $711,210.
This year the town is seeking an 11 percent increase in the operating budget. What you won't see in the proposed budget are costs associated with the "new town office," which was approved at a "special" Town Meeting last year; those payments start in 2020. Also included in this year's warrant are capital reserve funds in the amount of $455,000 for various equipment purchases and pet projects.
Uncontrolled spending will result in higher taxes, higher taxes result in less desirable property, less desirable property results in lower appraisals, lower appraisals result in less tax revenues, less tax revenues result in higher taxes for those who remain in the community.
Let's finish some of these unfinished pet projects before we embark on the road to insolvency.
Bristol is a beautiful community let's keep it that way and let's keep it affordable.
Paul Simard
Bristol
