Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.