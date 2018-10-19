To The Daily Sun,
This week is National Friends of the Library week and the Minot-Sleeper Library in Bristol is fortunate to have an active, thriving, generous Friends of the Library organization. Since 2000, when the Friends were started the members have worked had to provide support, subsidize programs, donate various items to the library and attend and assist at most programs offered.
The Friends have raised funds to assist in the building of the “new” addition completed in 2013 and each year their fundraising efforts make it possible for the library to provide passes to museums and other cultural and educational venues for our patrons. They represent the library at events like the New Hampshire Marathon, serving water to runners, they give out candy in front of the library on Halloween, they are our ambassadors and our biggest cheerleaders.
Minot-Sleeper Library wouldn’t be the warm, welcoming place in the same way if it were not for the work of these tireless dedicated Friends. So, we, the Minot-Sleeper Board of Trustees and the staff, salute each and every Friend and thank you for all that you do. We honor you all during this National Friends of the Library week.
Minot-Sleeper Board of Trustees
Minot-Sleeper Library Staff
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.