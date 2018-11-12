To The Daily Sun,
Last year's Bristol budget was reduced by the taxpayers at the annual Town Meeting; that is to say the "proposed" budget increase was reduced from an unwieldy 12 percent to a more manageable 4.4 percent over the previous year's actual expenditures.
There were those who predicted an end to town government services as we knew them. That never happened; what did happen: town employees received their merit increases; an additional $120,000 increase in health insurance costs for employees was covered; lawsuits against the town were covered; and a number of small emergencies and non emergencies, (new website agreement, new entry to the police department, replacement of police SUV, etc.) were funded.
The reality is that the Town of Bristol has been over-budgeting and taxing for the past 15 to 20 years. The result is that unexpended funds go into an unassigned fund balance that can be used in a number of ways. During the previous year the unassigned fund balance accounted for 17 percent of the budget. After this year's adjusted budget was passed, the town is anticipating returning approximately $150,000 to the unassigned fund balance. This might be credited to better management by department heads or selectmen; but one thing is clear, taxpayers have benefitted from a more realistic budget process.
Paul Simard
Bristol
