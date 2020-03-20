To The Daily Sun,
When I was 12-years-old, my mother, brother, two sisters and myself, were fleeing for our lives. My youngest sister was only 5-years-old.
The Russian soldiers were closing in on the city in East Prussia where we lived. We could hear the shooting and explosions getting closer. It was January, late in the evening and bitter cold.
My mother took her four children and we left what we had behind. We walked about three miles to the train station, only to find no trains and the station closed. People were screaming for their children and children for their mothers and fathers.
We somehow found a lone freight train down the tracks. A German soldier told the others on the train (who were also trying to find a way out), to make room for us, as the freight car was packed full. We were packed so tight that we could only stand. We had no food for 11 days and no heat in that freight car. Stopping only twice on the way to safety, so all could get out and put snow in our mouths for water.
When we finally reached a safe city, we saw a little church, went in and fell on our knees, thanking God for getting us out.
We then went to Heidelberg, Germany, where my dear mother suffered a nervous breakdown. We four kids were then placed with four different families, while our mother recovered in the hospital.
We spent many more days afterwards, living in bomb shelters and bunkers and there was so much more that we still had to endure, but God was always with us and I thank him for watching over us.
I hope this letter will help you realize, that even though all of us are now going through a crisis of a different kind, that God will always help, if only we pray and trust in him.
Brigitte Rayno,
Gilford
