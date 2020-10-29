To The Daily Sun,
To my fellow Gilford and Meredith residents,
I am writing to ask you to support Diane Hanley to be our State Representative for Gilford and Meredith. Diane is professionally qualified to represent our interests and will be an honorable, steadfast voice for us in Concord.
Diane is a scientist by training with advanced degrees in the environmental sciences. She has lived in the Lakes Region for over 22 years and during that time has served on the Laconia and Gilford Conservation Commissions. Her knowledge and experience paved the way for her being appointed by the Governor and Council to the NH Lakes Management Advisory Committee and to serve as the current president of the Lake Winnipesaukee Association.
While Diane supports clean air and water initiatives and has worked with legislative committees on these issues, she is equally concerned about the negative effects of climate change on the future of our planet. She understands the long-term impacts of our continued reliance on fossil fuels and their impact on global warming. She is a strong advocate for an environmentally sustainable economy through the development of renewable energy alternatives. Her goal is to promote clean, sustainable, and environmentally safe alternatives to our present reliance on fossil fuels.
On the topic of social issues, Diane actively supports a strong economy while recognizing the crucial link between a vibrant local economy and preservation of our natural resources. She supports equal access to affordable health care and is an advocate for a decent minimum wage for our citizens. The creation of better paying jobs will provide a means for our young citizens to afford to remain in our lovely state and avoid the loss of young human capital, our most valuable resource, to other parts of the country.
Please join me in sending Diane to be our voice in Concord. She will provide a science and evidence-based approach to addressing these crucial issues. I am convinced the residents of the Lakes Region and New Hampshire will be well served.
Brian Strohm
Gilford
