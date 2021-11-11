To The Daily Sun,
I am writing the County Delegation in reference to your upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. The stated purpose of the meeting is a public hearing related to Chapter Law of 1959 399:4, the Appointive Agency for the Gunstock Commission. It is my understanding that one of the agenda items is to consider the makeup of the Gunstock Area Commission and may involve a vote to remove Gary Kiedaisch, Brian Gallagher and, possibly, Rusty McLear from the Gunstock Area Commission.
According to news reports this effort is being orchestrated by a few members of the County Delegation who would prefer to lease and/or privatize the Gunstock Mountain Resort. As a taxpayer and 40-year resident of Belknap County, I believe Gunstock is a treasured amenity for the county and state that reflects the true New Hampshire outdoor experience. It is a family-oriented resort that caters to the best outdoor experiences New Hampshire has to offer and is a great stimulus for the local economy.
It is my opinion that the Gunstock Area Commission has served Gunstock and Belknap County residents well and the current management organization should not be hastily altered or disbanded. This could result in an exodus of key Gunstock personnel resulting in a management nightmare scenario. My suspicion is that the recently announced expansion plans may be the impetus behind this sudden effort to reorganize the current management structure. The proposed expansion plans are just that, proposed. The plan has yet to be formally announced at which time it will be open for public debate. The current Gunstock Area Commission and accompanying management structure has served Belknap County well and has my full support. I ask that you carefully listen to your constituency and act with deliberation, not in haste.
Brian Strohm
Gilford
