To The Daily Sun,
I would like to say thank you to the Belknap County Delegation for listening to the new old-fashion silent majority of taxpayers in Belknap on fixed incomes who are concerned with rising taxes and normal spending. I realize this is old school for the new normal philosophy. Those folks that think differently that are privileged elite and polished thinkers who have a tendency to speak and are unable to listen and have done very well in the capitalist system that complain, please look in the mirror and examine your conscience. Maybe examine your own increasing portfolio as well. Freely taking others money is not a right! Be somewhat aware to consider you may be wrong. I recognize a new idea of unity. Rep. Michael Silva and Representative Raymond Howard are two gentlemen that have freely given so much of their family time to make decisions that make sense for the common person and even to the benefit of the complaining elite citizens of Belknap County. If for some reason the budget needs further attention I trust Michael and Raymond will do the right thing. I am very unsure the two New Jersey complainers (Taylor and Ruth) from Alton understand the concept. I imagine they feel most comfortable in their comfortable Alton lake world and even when they don’t get their way either way. Folks take a break for a bit and consider others as a breath of fresh air!
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
