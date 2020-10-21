To The Daily Sun,
I’m writing to ask you to re-elect Senator Bob Giuda in Senate District 2 on Tuesday, November 3. Bob has served with distinction during his time in the State Senate, winning awards for his legislation, cutting taxes, and working to responsibly limit spending increases as a member of the Finance and Ways & Means Committees.
What I find most important is Bob’s consistency of character and his honesty with the people of this district. While in office, he has acted and voted as a true Republican. He stands for fiscal discipline and supports responsible spending with a sharp focus on stewardship of taxpayers’ dollars.
Bob respects the sanctity of life and our Second Amendments rights (with an A rating and endorsement by both the NRA and Gun Owners of America), and consistently supports sound public health and safety legislation. Also Bob received an A + from N.H. Firearms Coalition.
Ladies and gentlemen of the Sanbornton, Tilton and New Hampton area, I ask you to vote for a true Republican, military veteran, on November 3. Join with me to re-elect Senator Bob Giuda — because integrity in public office really matters today.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
