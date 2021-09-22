To The Daily Sun,
It is truly very sad that the current president of the U.S. is experiencing such challenges for our country. Many previous writers have pointed out his inabilities, which are many both political and mental health lapses.
What is so troubling to me the most is the people that President Joe Biden surrounds himself with and the potential line of succession when he leaves office before his term ends. That is not a wish or prophesy, but a reality folks. I pray for my friends, children and grandchildren that they may survive his politics for the real consequences they will certainly endure due to this failed presidency, which are real.
Ladies and gentlemen, it is okay to assemble in peaceful opposition to this quest for power over us all. God bless all that are able to survive economically, spiritually and with common sense from this failed leader. So sad for Joe. Certainly there are nursing homes available to help him. I would be willing to help in Belknap County for him, if asked.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
(1) comment
Hysterical from a hypocrite
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.