To The Daily Sun,
I am writing this letter to ask for your support on Tuesday, November 3 for the election of Jane Alden as state representative for Sanbornton and Tilton. Jane is a remarkable person who has served the Town of Tilton for many years in many volunteer roles. She is an outstanding listener who cares for both towns.
My wife Karen and I look forward to casting our individual votes for Jane Alden at the polls on election day, Tuesday November 3.
What I find most important on supporting a person of Jane’s caliber is her consistency of character and honesty to the people of this district. Jane is very compassionate to the needs of our older citizens, evidenced by her many years of tireless work at the Tilton Senior Center.
She stands for fiscal discipline and supports responsible necessary spending where needed with a sharp focus on stewardship of all taxpayers’ dollars.
Jane is an independent thinker; a rare positive quality in government today.
While serving with Jane on the Winnisquam School Budget Committee for many years, I found Jane prepared, informed and willing to make difficult decisions in the best interests of the schools and taxpayers. She has also been a leader working on the Tilton Planning Board to shape a vision for the future of Tilton.
Having served in public office as a state representative myself, I know the hard work and dedication that’s required. Knowing Jane Alden’s work ethic, I am confident she will be an excellent choice for our representative and work very hard for the citizens of both Sanbornton and Tilton.
Ladies and gentlemen of Sanbornton, and Tilton, I ask that you support Jane Alden, my good friend and highly qualified lady at the ballot box with your vote on November 3.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
