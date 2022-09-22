Citizens for Belknap supports reasonable, responsible representation for Belknap County. As such, contrary to what Mr. Stephen J. Conkling’s recent letter might suggest, we are not out to unseat Republicans.
Our job is to educate the public on fringe candidates and Free State Libertarians masquerading as Republicans. We are recommending voters replace this invasive species with sensible legislators — Republicans, independents or Democrats — who put the people of Belknap County before tone-deaf agendas. Responsible leaders who will be good stewards of county resources like our nursing home, Gunstock and our public safety departments. Patriotic candidates who won’t vote to secede from the United States, post QAnon slogans, spread conspiracy theories, or put the local economy at risk by boycotting important votes.
We urge Conkling and all Belknap County voters to look for the Nov. 8 edition of the Citizens for Belknap’s Voter’s Guide in October. There, you will find that our cross-partisan steering committee recommends Republicans and Democrats who are competing for the same seat. Why? Because we find them all to be reasonable, responsible candidates who will put the people of Belknap County first.
Belknap County voters are a smart, feisty bunch, and aren’t going to be “buttonholed” by Citizens for Belknap or anyone else. They’re going to do their homework, and do what’s right for the citizens and their county.
