Saturday, a letter by Mr. Dick Devens questioned the relevancy of the electoral college. Most Americans who question the Electoral College don’t have a strong background in civics and history. If you read historical documents such as the Federalist papers and the personal correspondence between the founders, you would realize our entire system is based on checks and balances to power. The House checks the Senate, Senate the House, both check the president. The president checks the House and the Senate with the veto, and the Supreme Court checks legislative overreach. Part of that system is the Electoral College. Back in the day, New York, Virginia and Massachusetts were the political powerhouses, and without the electoral college, would have dominated the political process. Today, we have California, Texas, Florida and a few others, who with their massive populations and without the Electoral College, would dominate the political process and make small states such as New Hampshire irrelevant. A presidential candidate would only campaign in large states with large populations to win the largest number of votes.
The Electoral College forces presidential candidates, and the political process in general, to take the concerns of small states into account. Without the Electoral College, states such as New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, etc., would be politically irrelevant, their specific issues would be ignored and the larger states would dictate to them how things are going to work. They would also direct all the resources to the bigger states and generally render smaller states powerless. Citizens of small states would be powerless, lonely, isolated voices without a say. So if you question the relevance of the Electoral College, if you live in a small state, the Electoral College is still extremely relevant if you want a say in the political process.
