Saturday, a letter by Mr. Dick Devens questioned the relevancy of the electoral college. Most Americans who question the Electoral College don’t have a strong background in civics and history. If you read historical documents such as the Federalist papers and the personal correspondence between the founders, you would realize our entire system is based on checks and balances to power. The House checks the Senate, Senate the House, both check the president. The president checks the House and the Senate with the veto, and the Supreme Court checks legislative overreach. Part of that system is the Electoral College. Back in the day, New York, Virginia and Massachusetts were the political powerhouses, and without the electoral college, would have dominated the political process. Today, we have California, Texas, Florida and a few others, who with their massive populations and without the Electoral College, would dominate the political process and make small states such as New Hampshire irrelevant. A presidential candidate would only campaign in large states with large populations to win the largest number of votes.

