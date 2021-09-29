To The Daily Sun,
Representing most of the state's private nursing homes, the New Hampshire Health Care Association commends Belknap County commissioners for using the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds to at least temporarily boost wages for the Belknap County Nursing Home.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an emotional toll on nursing home staff statewide, and facilities of all types — for-profit and nonprofit, governmental and private — are spending into the red to hold onto the staff they have. On top of that, they're paying a ransom to staffing agencies that can charge whatever they want to desperate facilities that need to augment their permanent staff to continue providing quality care. Facilities are declining admissions they feel they cannot responsibly serve given the staffing crisis. At a certain point a system now being held together by baling wire and Band-Aids will simply collapse.
What Belknap County is doing now is similar to what Gov. Chris Sununu did last year using Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding, although he acted to assist all of the state's nursing homes and other imperiled long-term care providers. Ultimately, this statewide nursing home staffing crisis will again require state help, with the state using its own ARPA funds. The private facilities in Belknap County, for example, are also in dire straits, despite the good efforts of legislators like Sen. Bob Giuda to try to improve the Medicaid funding that accounts for most of each nursing home's revenue.
Throughout all of this adversity, New Hampshire nursing home care has consistently ranked at the top nationally for quality based on federal standards, a testament to the valiant efforts of staff and to a great partnership with a state Department of Health and Human Services that has the right values. The ARPA funding is a one-time means to preserve that care quality, and get us to what we all pray is a better place.
Brendan Williams
President and chief executive officer, New Hampshire Health Care Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.