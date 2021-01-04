To The Daily Sun,
We begin 2021 with the promise of vaccines to combat COVID-19, but we still have a long ways to go before enough are vaccinated that we can return to normalcy. Once confined largely to the southern part of the state, the virus has spread to every corner of it now. It has ravaged vulnerable citizens in Belknap County, most tragically at the Veterans home. Amidst death and suffering, it’s infuriating that some policymakers still make light of the necessity of wearing masks, and that people have protested Gov. Chris Sununu’s mask mandate outside his personal home. A handful of elected fools even signed a document calling for the dissolution of state government and labeling the governor a “tyrant.”
We’re a state that prizes individualism, but that doesn’t give one the right to kill other individuals through irresponsibility. Let’s work harder in 2021 to pull together to get through this nightmare. Let’s pledge to support — through Medicaid funding — those living, and working, in long-term care facilities. They are the real heroes of this pandemic who have suffered isolation and have seen all the horrors of this virus. For them the unimaginable emotional scars of this experience will long outlast vaccination.
Brendan Williams
President and Chief Executive Officer, New Hampshire Health Care Association
