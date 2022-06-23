To The Daily Sun,
I agree with John Gaydos' editorial about a crosswalk across from the new condos... It looks like it might be some type of light also. While the young workers at T-Bones are trying to go to work, going across the street with no crosswalk. Shame on the city.
Brenda Moulton
Laconia
