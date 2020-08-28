To The Daily Sun,
I applaud The Sun's quick response to the uproar over the recent cartoon and the decision to stop publication of cartoons.
I have one possible suggestion for that space, which comes from a discussion I had the other day with my mother, who is not on social media. I see Laconia Daily Sun posts on my Facebook feed — usually a couple of key stories which are posted each day. Usually there are several comments and discussions that result. While my mother is someone who will (and does) sit down and write a letter to the editor, there are a host of readers who get their news and make their comments through social media. Perhaps The Sun could use the cartoon space to share some of the commentary which comes through social media?
I also want to thank the editorial board for it's recent stand respecting the fact that Laconia city government is nonpartisan and that its officials need to separate private interests. In that regard, I would also note that Mayor Hosmer is very involved in the ongoing fight to save St. Joseph Church. While I assume he did not vote on the recent property purchase (unless there was a tie), he certainly has a strong role in guiding city action. Perhaps The Sun will ask the Mayor about this as the story unfolds?
Thank you for bringing The Sun to us every day.
Brenda Korach
Gilford
