To The Daily Sun,
I spent my childhood and school years as a Lakeport girl. Lakeport Square had it’s bank, post office, drug store, five and dime, Scott and Williams and the fire station. It was useful and used by its residents. Then came years of decline and change.
Today things are changing for the better. Two popular and first class restaurants have now been joined by a popular coffee house. Chaos and Kindness has brought a message along with family foot traffic. The Laconia Sun sits there under the eaves of the beautiful, renovated Opera House overlooking the stylish new marina at Lakeport Landing. Scott Everett has plans to develop the area of Elm Street adjacent to the marina.
I applaud Councilor Tony Felch for standing alone against the Laconia City Council’s creation of what should be a non-issue — the bricking or painting of the old hose tower on Lakeport Landing Marina. The fire station was never an architectural wonder. And whether by design or happenstance, the fact that the deep gray tower echoes the striking Opera House in color ties those two large buildings together. I recommend the other members of council stroll around Lakeport Square and seriously consider waging battle and city funds in order to make the marina building stick out like a sore thumb.
Wednesday’s headline was “what’s old is new again” – that statement referred to the latest selection to City Council, but could also refer to Lakeport Square. Let’s embrace the new.
In a second nod to Tony Felch, I also applaud him for supporting a candidate who did not resemble the men who comprised council 40 years ago and until today. Perhaps in future elections, candidates representing some diversity by age, gender or race can add to the city’s future.
Brenda Korach
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.