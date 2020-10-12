To The Daily Sun,
To the Belknap County voters:
Please join me in supporting Bill Wright for Sheriff of Belknap County.
I have known Bill and Teresa Wright for a while now. I knew Bill had, at one time, worked for Belmont P.D .(where he earned a medal of bravery) and then went on to work for the Sheriff’s Department. Since I agreed to hold a sign supporting him at the mid-term elections, I wanted to know what else qualified him to be Sheriff of our county. Here is what I learned.
Bill was a combat engineer in the U.S. Marine Corps for 8yrs and a Black Hawk flight medic in the N.H. Army National Guard for four years. For 15+years, Bill has been a member of the BC Sheriff’s Dept. He was an original SWAT team member, resigning in 2010 when assigned to the U.S. Marshals. Bill founded the Belknap County Drug Task Force in 2016 and has been commander since day one, also an original member of the Belknap Regional Accident Investigation team and in 2012 he was instrumental in bringing dispatch communications to simulcast.
Bill Wright is clearly involved in many aspects of Belknap County law enforcement. He has already proven himself as a leader. The above-mentioned involvement in a multitude of areas points to his commitment in constantly bettering himself. In adding to his resume, he has taken three FBI leadership courses. This dedication and knowledge certainly qualify him to be sheriff.
I have not called Mr. Robinson, the write-in candidate for sheriff, to ask his qualifications, as I just can’t get past the fact that he has been out of law enforcement for the last 17 years. SEVENTEEN YEARS! How can you be qualified after so much time away from law enforcement? It tells me that he is no longer a certified police officer (not that you have to be run for sheriff) but the changes in police work in 17 years is not something Mr. Robinson could be brought up to speed on very quickly (in my opinion). Technology alone would be overwhelming. A good leader has to be someone who those under his command can come to when they are uncertain and need guidance. Someone that knows the workings of the community he serves.
If the sheriff isn’t familiar with the current guidelines, laws, court system, firearms requirements, SWAT team, Drug Task Force, dispatch, and the list goes on, then how can they be an effective leader of our county’s law enforcement agency? The answer is, they can’t be.
Every vote is important. REPUBLICANS, please vote on your ballot and check the box for Bill Wright-Sheriff. DEMOCRATS, please write-in Bill Wright for sheriff on your ballot. It’s the only choice that makes sense. We need a proven leader to fill that seat, especially in today’s uncertain law enforcement climate where every decision made is under a microscope. We need someone experienced and Bill Wright is the only one running who fits the bill.
Brenda Currier
Gilmanton
