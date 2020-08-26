To The Daily Sun,
BRAVO Daily Sun! Exceptional editorial in Wednesday’s paper!
It is heartwarming to see our local paper make a statement about the true purpose of a newspaper in rejecting blatant misuse of power and influence .
The nonpartisan election system we have in Laconia cannot be undermined. Being nonpartisan means the people can decide who the best person is regardless of party affiliation. In many cases, most of us know where the candidates stand, but we judge them on who they are and what they will do for our city. As an independent, I have voted for and against a particular party based on the candidate’s record or what he says he represents.
Going one step further, I sent an email yesterday to the city manager and the City Council asking them why we can’t have public live council meetings, with the public allowed to be present. The City Council's Armand Bolduc Chamber can certainly house the six councilors, the mayor and city manager. That is well below the level permitted for gatherings. And the room could also allow for safety seating of the public, wearing masks and distancing.
There is a lot of stuff going on and the general public is not getting the information or being able to speak out other than the electronic virtual system, which is terrible.
The city has approved Motorcycle Week! We have indoor and outdoor dining. But, we do not have open council meetings?
There have been many emails, letters, phone calls etc. either to paper and certainly to the council, but there has been no comment or discussion on a number of subjects that reflects the public’s will or opinion.
Again, thank you Daily Sun for this editorial and hope to see more.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
