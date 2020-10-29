To The Daily Sun,
Endorsements for political office are important. Not because of who is endorsing someone, but rather WHY the person running is endorsed.
I am an independent. This means I can vote for people on either side of the ballot. It means that I can review all the candidates and make a decision on who to vote for based on a record or personal knowledge of the candidate.
This is particularly true about our local and State elections. These positions are important to all of us who live in the Lakes Region. Our State and County representatives live among us and are responsible for acts that affect us directly.
This year I will be voting for people on both sides of the ballot. One of these people will be Charlie St. Clair for State Representative for the district of Laconia and Belmont.
Charlie is well known for his years heading Motorcycle Week, but there is another side to Charlie. Charlie is a lifelong resident of Laconia and a business owner in Downtown Laconia. He serves on the Planning Board for Laconia. He also serves on the Downtown TIF Advisory Board which studies the needs of Downtown and recommends money for same. He is doing something for his community.
I don’t always agree with everything Charlie advocates, but none of us ever agree on everything. I have known Charlie for thirty years and know how he cares about us and where we live.
He votes many times against his own party because he is voting for what his constituents at home want. He spends time meeting with groups of people from Belmont and Laconia to get to know what they are thinking and what they need from their State Rep.
Consider voting for people you know. Ask questions. VOTE.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
