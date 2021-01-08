To The Daily Sun,
Believe it. We seniors have so much power but we have to use it. We all can remember many years ago when we first started to vote and how much it meant to us and even though there were two parties, once the elections were over, the two parties went to work TOGETHER and passed great legislation that gave us social security, protection for our money by insuring the monies we saved, building dams, improving highways, funding education, and on and on. When the war came in 1941, we came together as one and built the world’s greatest industrial complex and our young men went off to save us and the rest of the world from being overrun and enslaved. After the war, this spirit prevailed for a while so we could rebuild and resettle those young men and their families, and to help rebuild the countries who suffered much from the enemy.
Unfortunately, something happened to us along the way to recovery. We got so wrapped up in getting what we wanted in a hurry, that we became more isolated from the other guy and this attitude was even more prevalent in our political parties. Each election seemed to get more partisan than before and when parties got into power, they stopped working with the other party to make life better. It was more important THEY got the credit or the other guy got the blame. That wedge has never been deeper than now.
Let’s put on our American hats and bite the bullet. It isn’t going to be easy, but life never was. Let’s forget what party we belong to and remember what country we belong to. In times of crisis we have always come together to do what had to be done to accomplish the goal. Even if we don’t like the means, if it is for preserving our form of government, let’s do it.
We seniors have lived through depressions, recessions, world wars, floods, fires, hurricanes, whatever, and we don’t act irrationally. We do what we have to and we usually come out of it. Encourage our representatives in all stages of government from local to state, to federal, to work for the good of all. Let them know the senior vote is important and that we will be looking at them to decide if they are truly there for all of us.
Note: That was written 12 years ago. It is worse now, and not only is this for seniors, it is for all of us.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.