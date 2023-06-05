It is time to enjoy the 100th running of Laconia Motorcycle week and also to take the time to realize what it has meant to the region and the state.
Realizing its potential, Mayor Edward Gallagher, who also owned and published the Citizen newspaper, brought Fritzie Baer in the early '50s to Laconia to manage the Belknap Recreation Area to promote this event and make it a major event. It did indeed grow and become a national event drawing thousands upon thousands of visitors.
In the beginning, just beyond the end of World War II, riders were youngsters out for fun and on the wild side. This led to trouble and for a time the crowds diminished and the event had bad publicity. The crowds changed, matured, and many business people and families became the norm.
With the tireless efforts of Charlie St. Clair and Jennifer Anderson, this event has once again grown to its highest ranks. For 33 years, Charlie has spent his life promoting not just Motorcycle Week, but promoting the Lakes Region and the state of New Hampshire. He travels every year all over America and affairs with huge crowds promoting and handing out literature on our event. His travels take him to Iowa, Ohio, New York, Chicago, Florida and points South, and every city and town on the way.
Millions of dollars have come to the region and the state not only on this week but all year as this event brings people here who discover us and love what we have. They return many times during the year and buy homes or stay at the same places. They in turn recommend us, also.
To have an event that does this good for our state is reward for everyone of us. Happy anniversary.
