Once again it is time for local elections and once again I am appealing to all to take an active interest in their city’s government.
We are all aware of our country’s problems and the need for sound government, but we must know it all starts here at home. This week until Friday, the last day, residents can register to run for city councilor, mayor or school boards. Our elections are nonpartisan, meaning they can vote for anyone without specifying which party they represent. Wonderful. You can vote for the best person no matter what.
What would be better is that some residents will chose to run themselves. It is easy. Just go to the City Clerk’s Office and say you want to run. They will hand you a slip and you will sign it and be in the race. You just have to be a registered voter. No special qualifications, only the desire to make yourself heard and do something to make things better for your city and everyone in it. It just takes common sense.
I ran for office when I was 79 and won, and re-elected six times for a total of 12 years. In the beginning you don’t know much, but it will come easily. As easy as expressing your thoughts and those of your ward residents and the rest of the city wards.
There are also dozens of departments looking for members to sit on boards. Simply ask the city clerk which are available, i.e. zoning board, planning board, assessing, library, etc. These are appointed by council after a presentation.
Take care of your city. It is the beginning to getting better and more diversified government.
