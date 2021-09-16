To The Daily Sun,
Once again Laconia has showed little or no interest in electing city officials. The turnout was a dismal 18 percent of registered voters and even less of those eligible to register. Now, you will get the result.
Is it too much to ask where the challengers and the elected officials stand on matters concerning all citizens? They all have families and love their city, but do they tell us what they want or don’t want. Do they question matters before the council or present different ideas or opinions?
How do they stand on the parking situation?
How do they stand on the State School property sale?
What do they feel about the local swim areas and parks?
Where do they stand on school issues?
How do you feel about recent actions by the council? Are they representing you?
It has been difficult this past year due to COVID to get good coverage of City Council meetings, and today Comcast doesn’t carry the live meetings. But, you can attend meetings, ask questions, do your homework. Write letters to the editor. Name recognition is not enough. Know who and what you are voting for? Always.
Vote in November with your heads.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
