To The Daily Sun,
There will be many stories told and written about the devastating snow storm we just experienced. Some sad, some very uplifting when it came to personal acts of kindness and valor. Many city departments went up and beyond to bring safety and compassion to people in need.
My story is about the fire department and their efforts to assist a 94-year-old woman living alone when her heat went out at the height of the storm. This was around noon when the storm was at its worst and we had reached 36 inches in brutally cold weather.
After contacting the oil company, and the police department, I contacted the city manager by email to see if there were any emergency shelters one could go to. Immediately, Scott Myers called me at home to say he had contacted Chief Beattie and asked him to lend assistance.
Ten minutes later, the fire chief arrived and made his way to the door. No mean feat. He came in to determine what the cause for heat failure was. He and two others made their way to the roof and cleared the snow from the outtake chimney which was causing the blockage. All this while he was reassuring and exceedingly and personally nice and concerned for me. At this point, Foley Oil arrived on scene and the service guy restarted the furnace and we had heat instantly.
I have in the past differed publicly with the fire dept. but my differences involved financial matters. What we must remember is the fire dept. is not just for fires. They are the backbone of the EMS system in our city and have saved many lives. They do boat safety and rescues on our lakes. They do health and safety inspections on our homes and businesses. They assist in motor vehicle accidents. And they come to the rescue of elderly people who need help.
I must say this is not the first time they have come to my aid. Last year, I suffered an aneurysm and again, their quick and valuable assistance in getting me to the hospital was very reassuring.
Thank you Chief Beattie for your very welcome help and professionalism at a time when the frigid cold was threatening my life. Your fire dept. is here for all of us in so many ways.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
