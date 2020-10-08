To The Daily Sun,
The article on absentee balloting was excellent and should be extremely helpful to those who wish to vote that way.
My only problem with the article is the huge graph that dominated the front page, showing results of absentee balloting in 2018.
Let’s remember that in 2018, only 24 percent of registered voters actually voted. It was the subject of a letter I wrote in August of this year, encouraging voters to get out and vote. 2018 was not a presidential election and so it is not a fair representation of what it will look like this year. I fear that this graph will give the wrong impression to many.
It is important that everyone register, everyone vote. Do the American thing. VOTE!
Brenda Baer
Laconia
