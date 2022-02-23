To The Daily Sun,
This letter is to endorse the incumbent members of the Inter-Lakes School Board.
They have recently come under misguided criticism from some quarters for requiring masks during the pandemic. Their decision to do so was based on the science and data available at the time from the CDC, and it helped to keep classes in-person even before vaccinations were widely available.
At any rate, the pandemic of this year is not the pandemic of the past two years. It is winding down, as all pandemics eventually do, and masks will soon be a moot point.
The knowledge and experience of Mark Billings, Charley Hanson, Howard Cunningham and Duncan Porter-Zuckerman will be more important than ever this year. Please remember their dedication to our students on election day.
Brad Rohdenburg
Meredith
