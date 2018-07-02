To The Daily Sun,
We have been hearing much in regards to civility in American politics. From the right, we hear that Democrats, the liberals, the radical left, the un-Americans, and the socialist traitors have abandoned all decency and have come down with “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” an unhealthy obsession of bringing Trump down, no matter the cost.
From the left we hear that the Republicans, the conservatives, the far-right, the un-Americans, and the fascist traitors have abandoned all decency and have come down with “Stockholm Syndrome,” and will defend, support, and evangelize the gospel of Donald Trump, regardless of his actions, and with complete disregard for facts. Both sides, as it seems we have to have sides to this, their defense comes down to, “they shot first!”
Some Republicans look to Maxine Waters as justification for their condemnation of liberalism; they do this with disregard for what Donald Trump has said, as he has often, regularly in fact, called people names, implied violence, used racial rhetoric to justify governance, and has referenced the media as “the enemy of the people,” all things that should give humanity pause. Some Democrats, likewise, look to Donald Trump as justification for demonizing conservatives, and justification for joining in with their own rhetoric. Both sides, as well, have lambasted the other for tactics they themselves employed. Republicans assail the minority Democrats for obstruction, in spite of Republicans holding a SCOTUS seat hostage, and blocking legislation at every opportunity when they were the minority under Obama. Democrats, condemn Republicans for weaponizing the 1st Amendment, a tried and true liberal tactic from the 60s and 70s, where it was used to dismantle government censorship, and even to bolster the civil rights movement. The only difference is while Democrats have part and parcel adopted obstruction, Republicans had to repurpose and retrofit their version of freedom of speech. I ask the question, “What do we, as Americans get out of this?” Two incomprehensibly stupid outlooks, and an ineffective government, incapable of passing legislation we all agree on. Rhetoric over government, party over people.
I believe what we have is not a crisis of civility, but a crisis of conviction. Where both sides are happy to shift their stances, and their ethics, for political expediency. Where Republicans are all too happy to talk up the need for civility, and decry censorship, but will not hold their own to the standards they would enforce on the opposition. Just as some Democrats will seize upon every word that comes from a hard right journalist as speaking for all Republicans, while at the same time insisting that one outburst from a liberal calling Republicans Nazis is not indicative of the party at large. My point: many of our leaders have no conviction. They follow the rules the same way we might follow an instructional booklet for an IKEA shelf, inconsistently. Enforcing them when it's good for them, essentially whenever it holds the “other” accountable, and conveniently forgetting them when they themselves do the very same thing.
If your opposed to name calling, opposed to censorship, or opposed to obstruction for obstructions sake, then your opposition should still apply when one of “yours” does it. If a Democrat name calling Ivanka Trump offends you, then you should be every bit as offended when a Republican name calls Chelsea Clinton, as having conviction would demand. I’m a Democrat, a politician even, but just as I won’t tolerate anyone going after Malia Obama, I will not tolerate a fellow Democrat going after Barron Trump. I’ve been critical of Donald Trump, as would be expected, we have opposing views, so I wasn’t going to be a supporter even if he carried himself with Reagan like grace, but so too have I been critical of Hillary Clinton, someone whom I may not have the same ideological opposition, but who has made comments, and actions that give me pause. I’ve certainly been more critical of Trump these nearly two years, but that's because he’s president, which makes it more important.
We need to hold our leaders accountable, and we need to demand far better, far more from them, whether Republican or Democrat, but so too must we demand more of ourselves. Ideally, the disagreement between the left and right would come down to “a citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues,” as John McCain said of Barack Obama in 2008, but even without this civility, we must have conviction.
Justin D. Borden
Belmont
Democratic Candidate for
State Representative, District 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.