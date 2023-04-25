To The Daily Sun,

I’m so excited about the prospect of The HUB in Moultonborough. I have been living in Moultonborough full time for the past 22 years. I am a home-care physical therapist and I work with a variety of patients in the Moultonborough area, including people who have been discharged from the hospital, are recovering from illness or who are recovering from surgery. I have encountered so many people in this area who would benefit from the multitude of activities and amenities that The HUB would offer, including the walking track, swimming pool, social activities, pickleball courts, etc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.