I’m so excited about the prospect of The HUB in Moultonborough. I have been living in Moultonborough full time for the past 22 years. I am a home-care physical therapist and I work with a variety of patients in the Moultonborough area, including people who have been discharged from the hospital, are recovering from illness or who are recovering from surgery. I have encountered so many people in this area who would benefit from the multitude of activities and amenities that The HUB would offer, including the walking track, swimming pool, social activities, pickleball courts, etc.
As people age, it is much more difficult to stay engaged with the community, and they become isolated and sedentary. I often prescribe walking programs to my patients, but due to the difficult winter weather, they have nowhere to walk safely. An indoor walking track would be a huge benefit. I also see patients who have depression and anxiety due to loneliness and isolation, and social interaction would be so beneficial. Having access to a pool would also be of tremendous help to patients recovering from surgery as the low impact to joints would promote faster healing. My three daughters were blessed to have gone through the Sandwich Aquatics School and are excellent swimmers, and as a result have been able to take full advantage of Lake Winnipesaukee. Unfortunately, that legendary swimming program no longer exists in the area. The HUB with a swimming pool for a potential swimming program would be invaluable. I look forward to my retirement years in Moultonborough, and taking advantage of the activities like the walking track, pickleball leagues and swimming laps to keep me fit as I age. For the reasons above, I will enthusiastically be voting yes at Town Meeting for The HUB.
