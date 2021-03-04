To The Daily Sun,
I am Robert (Bob) Yanity and I am a candidate for Selectman in Tilton. I hope you saw me on the Tilton Town Meeting when the candidates spoke with their ideas. Tilton residents should know it is time for change. Time for new Selectman. Time for fresh ideas from professional ,business minded individuals without their own egotistical agendas.
It is time for Tilton to move forward with economic development, particularly in the downtown Main Street area. There is great potential for the historic downtown district, but there needs to be fresh ideas that will not be dismissed, criticized or argued about which takes time away from making changes happen.
Tilton could become a destination area with the right people, the right ideas and the right attitude to make it happen. I AM that person. I can make it happen.
Please vote for me on March 9. I hope I have your confidence in knowing I will put our Town and the residents first to move forward in a new fresh direction.
Thank You All,
Bob Yanity
Tilton
