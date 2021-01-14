To The Daily Sun,
Prior to the election in November, I wrote that democracy could not survive another four years of Donald Trump, to which I received pushback from the usual suspects. I was wrong in that prediction. The president's behavior subsequent to the election, culminating in the insurrection of Jan. 6, demonstrated that he needed only weeks, not years to launch his final assault on our democratic way of life. Though his toxic legacy will linger on, we can only hope that he exits without causing further damage and ultimately will disappear into the dustbin of history.
Bob Swartz
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.