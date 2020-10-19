To The Daily Sun,
Voters in Belmont District 6, have the opportunity to vote for Don House, an excellent candidate for state rep.
Don has a record of consistent and self-initiated involvement, helping people in need through programs like Belknap House, a shelter for homeless families, and Hands Across the Table, serving hot meals to community members. He has demonstrated an interest and willingness to address the complex issues that homelessness presents for people in the Lakes Region. Don is just the type of rep that is needed in the N.H. House; a good listener, well informed, caring, intelligent, collaborative and committed to doing what is right. People of his caliber are sorely needed in these trying times. Please cast your vote for Don House for Belmont, District 6 state rep.
Bob Swartz
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.