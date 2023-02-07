To The Daily Sun,
The iconic Andy Warhol once noted, "Perception precedes reality." When considering the current system of campaign finance, generally, and whether it serves public policy or public sentiment, it is reasonable to be skeptical.
New Hampshire’s powerful executive council authorizes all state contracts in excess of $10,000, approves the spending of a major portion of the approximately $5.2 billion annual appropriations, approves court judges and members to myriad boards, committees and commissions.
In the 2020 executive council races, $1.3 million came from in-state contributions, almost $218,000 came from out of state, and more than $6,600 could not be traced. We know, however, that untraceable money permeates politics. But there is an alternative to the status quo, a program called Voter-Owned Elections, in which candidates for governor and executive council voluntarily agree to strict rules of the road. Registered voters receive four vouchers worth $25 each to contribute to candidates of their choice. Benefits to candidates include more time to court voter support, and relief from the temptation to support donors over the people they are elected to represent. The public benefits from complete funding disclosure, more small-dollar contributions, higher percentage of voter turnout, and a sense that participation by ordinary citizens matters.
I do not know whether money is influencing decision-making on the executive council. However, common sense dictates that it can, which brings me back to perception and reality. Urge beneficial change by asking representatives to support HB 324 before Feb. 14.
Bob Perry
Strafford
