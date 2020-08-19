To The Daily Sun,
In response to the new and restrictive guidelines issued by the governor for Bike Week, American Legion Post #33 in Meredith will be closed until the restrictions are lifted. We apologize for any inconvenience and are sorry our veterans will not be afforded the camaraderie of the post.
Bob O'Neill; Commander
American Legion Post #33
Meredith
