Two weeks from today, we will be parading to the voting booth to cast our ballots. Hopefully, we will have record turnouts across the country and the peoples’ voices will be heard. And, hopefully again, unlike the 2016 election, the people will accept the election results.
Will those hopes become a reality or are they an unrealistic dream? The answer to that question is strictly up to you . . . will you accept the results regardless of whether or not your candidate preferences are chosen? Or, will we continue to see a resistance that is destined to destroy our republic?
— Will the media continue to provide biased coverage of activities or will they provide open and honest reporting of events?
— Will they continue to censor language as CNN has done in refusing to let reporters call a protesting mob, a mob?
— Will the media continue to ignore the wide range of positive achievements of the current administration and continue their “get Trump” daily offerings?
— Will we continue to see the “resistance” further divide the country and diminish our civility and ability to effectively manage our nation’s affairs?
Just think about all the good news that doesn’t get reported adequately . . .
— Exceptional, in some cases historic, employment numbers for people of all races and genders.
— Huge decreases in the number of people needing Medicaid and Food Stamps.
— Companies moving manufacturing back into this country and creating more job opportunities.
— A strengthening of our military that had been depleted through the “sequestration” policies of the previous administration.
— Citizens who had been held captive in other countries returned; at no cost to our government.
— Bodily remains of our military that had been killed during the Korean War beginning to be returned.
— Through Administration pressure, NATO allies finally stepping up and contributing their required amounts to the NATO defense budget.
— New fair-trade agreements reached with Canada and Mexico.
— Steady progress being made in working towards free and fair trade with other nations.
— The Administration not kicking the can down the road but directly facing up to international trouble spots such as North Korea, Russia, China and Iran; by imposing effective sanctions.
— North Korea is ceasing its nuclear and missile testing, and is beginning to dismantle those sites.
— The Administration is working hard to stem the flow of immigrants from Central America and Mexico in spite of Democrat opposition.
There are also a number of other issues and concerns to ponder, particularly the impact of the historic “resistance” and its potential to destroy our republic. For the first time in the history of this great nation, a political party is conspiring to overturn an election. In doing so, many of their actions have exposed not only Democrat Party corruption, but how our government’s internal bureaucracy, the non-elected, has been severely corrupted at its highest levels. And, we are witnessing the bureaucracy slow walk, or, in some cases, completely fail to comply with elected official requests for information, documents, and testimony. Thus far, text messages and the Inspector General’s report have shown that there were people in the Justice Department, the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, and the Obama White House, that were colluding in a variety of ways to try and prevent the election of Donald Trump and, subsequently, to try and overturn the election results and oust him from the presidency.
The infamous “dossier” that was bought and paid for by the Clinton campaign and the Democrat National Committee (DNC), was presented to the FISA court on four different occasions to obtain search warrants to allow the FBI to spy on Carter Page and the Trump campaign. In none of those requests did the FBI divulge that the Clinton campaign and the DNC paid for the dossier, nor did they advise the court that the author of the dossier stated that none of the information contained in the report had been verified.
Reports have come out recently indicating that the deputy attorney general had made statements about the possibility of “wearing a wire” to try and trap President Trump into saying something impeachable or to get evidence of him being mentally unfit to be president. Thus far, he has refused to provide the requested documentation about that meeting and, as of this writing, has failed to comply with the congressional oversight committee’s request to answer the committee’s questions about the matter.
Our government’s internal bureaucracy has been corrupted to the point that, in many instances, it is refusing to comply with requests for information from our duly elected representatives. The significance of that should not be taken lightly as it basically says we can be ruled by the non-elected bureaucracy and they can ignore laws that we are bound to obey. The fact that those on the left seem to condone their actions in hopes of reaping power, only compounds the injustice.
Think about it . . . our republic is at stake.
(Bob Meade is a Laconia resident. He may be reached at bobmeade13@gmail.com)
