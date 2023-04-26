To The Daily Sun,

I am writing in support of the HUB Project that I believe will benefit all citizens of Moultonborough. It is an important investment in the health and welfare of every age group within the community, and although the cost is high, the benefits that will be available to everyone far outweigh that cost.

