I am writing in support of the HUB Project that I believe will benefit all citizens of Moultonborough. It is an important investment in the health and welfare of every age group within the community, and although the cost is high, the benefits that will be available to everyone far outweigh that cost.
The HUB has been well designed to meet the needs of the many groups within our community. It will still be used for senior meals, bingo, and groups like Scouts and Moultonborough Women’s Club to hold their meetings. Having a swimming pool there will provide the most benefit and this is where I have a lot of experience.
I have been a swimming instructor since being certified as a Water Safety Instructor at UNH in 1971. I worked as a lifeguard and then became certified to train lifeguards in 1984. I have worked at town beaches, pools and ocean beaches and instructed swimming for communities, camps, schools, the YMCA and Boy Scouts. There is no better place to instruct swimming than in a swimming pool where everything is safe and controlled.
Community pool programs are used as much for adults and seniors for lap swimming, water aerobics, and water therapy as they are used for teaching swimming lessons. There is no pool facility close enough to Moultonborough to be able to offer these benefits to our citizens.
Of course we can offer swim lessons in the lake, but summer swimming time is short. We need to acknowledge that we are surrounded by water and all the activities offered by it, and providing swimming and water safety skills to all can prepare everyone to live safely in the Lakes Region. I hope to get the opportunity to devote some time to this important project.
