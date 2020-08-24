To The Daily Sun,
Local citizens complained their Trump signs were stolen. I understand these victims. While we can dispute the presidency of Trump, we cannot forgive, or dispute the nature of these thefts.
Several things come into play. If those signs were lifted by Democratic sympathizers, this disgraces the Democratic Party. (This would also apply if they were Republicans.) This writer, while not supportive of Trump, supports the U.S. Constitution. This protects everyone regardless of political affiliation, race, creed, or otherwise.
The thieves violated the First Amendment. People have a right to have protections to guard their thoughts, speech, and signs. There are no exceptions to this rule.
No trespassing is also a right protected under the preamble of the Constitution and also found in the Declaration of Independence.
The people who had their signs damaged or stolen paid for these signs as they indicated. Whether or not they were paid for, this theft is a crime. The signs are private property. Whether or not you agree or disagree with the signs, they are protected. Period.
The three issues need to be addressed; the perpetrators found and prosecuted accordingly. If I win the office of state representative, I will continue to support your First Amendment rights, and protection of everyone’s property. I am a strict Constitutionalist.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
