To The Daily Sun,
Multiple critical questions arise as this coronavirus pandemic evolved and exploded into a worldwide crisis. This novel virus presented in multiple countries prior to arriving here.
There is empirical evidence exposing Trump’s abject failure and inability to tackle this pandemic. Notification is as far back as December. Medical professionals sounding the alarm were Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield, and Dr. Debra Birx. Peter Navarro and Alex Azar, and Mick Mullvaney warned Mr. Trump. The main reason that this virus has exploded in the United States is the pathetically delayed response from Trump.
Hindsight and ignorance are the nemesis against recovery. Needless complaints delays this process and is destructive, distracting medical professionals. Most religious establishments in N.H. realize they must participate. Yes, one must have faith in their God, for everyone else faith must face true reality. "God helps those who helps themselves," is most appropriate. The focus must be on healing those who survived; building businesses to provide employment within the community. Families must be fed, kept warm, and sheltered. Moving forward, we can rise slowly once more.
The major positive about this virus is millions of Americans helped to "lower the curve," by practicing social distancing and isolation. We must help each other. The medical community, nursing assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and doctors are leading the way for recovery, or offering comfort for friends and loved ones, as well as their own medical community. Law enforcement, EMS, and firefighters are directly exposed. While receiving education at home, children often get fed from schools and members in the community. Seniors are provided assistance via grocery deliveries or stores giving them an hour alone. Just as 9-11 brought many of us together, this is happening again.
Certain voices in the Trump administration are tightening the reins on the president's "updates." It is not a matter of "business first;" rather, American survival is required for the economy to survive. Trump refuses to accept this process. Trump indicates that he alone will determine when the USA will open. Governors tell him otherwise. Without these brave individuals, this virus would have increased in intensity and in numbers of people involved; the economy would have simply "tanked." Yet, there are those who say "fire these people," offering ignorance and apathy. As Dr. Fauci indicated, the "timetable is set by the virus", not by Trump or Wall Street, although the latter respects the virus more than Trump.
There are no easy answers, moving forward. The global healing will take much longer than thought, Better management will indicate; immunology is paramount, adequate testing is needed nationally, in determining how many individuals have or have had the virus; or this deadly virus will rebound. Less than one percent of the total population has been tested. Today, nearly 600,000 people have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus, over 24,000 human beings have lost their lives. These numbers are very misleading. The number of dead is very deceiving. Autopsies must be done on those who died at home to determine if death is caused by the novel virus. Rapid communications and delivery of products are essential to assist in recovery. Upon healing, Americans can begin to prepare for future pandemic events; including a review of the history of this event, establishing protocols for the future, training, obtaining supplies, logistics are part of this process. One must consider the feasibility of a universal insurance program to protect everyone in the future. Strength is a holistic process. "We are all in this together”, without unity, none of us can prevail.
Bob Joseph, Jr., New Hampton.
