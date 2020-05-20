To The Daily Sun,
Better than three-fourths of the coronavirus deaths are found in long term settings. Poor design of long-term facilities expose many residents to the ravages of aging. Many facilities place residents in rooms that are small. A resident occupies a second bed. Often only three feet separate the beds. Care is maneuvered care these narrow spaces, with creating potential for injury to staff or residents. Privacy for the most part is absent. Bodily wastes are transferred to a receptacle to be removed by either house cleaning or janitorial staffs. This is breeding grounds for multiple diseases that can become epidemic including the coronavirus.
Significant number of deaths were people in their 70s and 80s, due to age related compromised immune systems. Comorbidities such as heart issues, diabetes, respiratory issues are found in those in 30s and 40s, middle aged citizens, who are at risk to fight this virus. Some suffered strokes. There are lab reports show inflammatory issues developing in lungs of young children, possibly linked to COVID-19. Cancer patients receiving treatment are very high risk.
American history show that families took care of elders. This has given way to the profit-making corporations hosting "nursing homes" demonstrating a need for specialized care. This creates the setting for a death process within the tight confines in the nursing home. This writer has worked in many of these settings here in N.H. Many facilities are unable to provide the required care for these residents, which is related to short staffing; the coronavirus traps these residents. Companies transfers responsibilities of this specialized care from families to these facilities. Many companies require transferring parts of the resident's estate including their former homes to the facility; in addition to the Medicare and Social Security payments already taken from residents.
Minority groups, such as the black population, immigrants or the impoverished, live in conditions often set in filth and sewage; some are warehoused, not by choice, forcing these citizens to be exposed the coronavirus. This segment of our population is unable to manage or afford their care, resulting in a blatant disregard for human life. Removing the "undesirables" from society's responsibility, "saving or make money." Trump, Republicans. his allies, are responsible for this travesty in health care. To paraphrase the Rime of the Ancient Mariner: "Money, money, everywhere, this is not the life!"
These two subsets create conditions ripe for virus development. Those who are wealthy consider themselves as “above the ranks.” The coronavirus has developed into a most reprehensible, unnatural "legal form" of genocide. The problem is the air that we all breathe and the virus do not discriminate, and ultimately the price paid for "doing nothing" infects even the wealthy.
This neglect is reprehensible and irresponsible. Why should these groups be denied the essential care they need? Why should these citizens who are in their last years of life, suffer such inhumane environments? There is a communal responsibility to protect those considered "undesirables" because community's survival depends on it. Before we can even begin discussing economics , it is essential for everyone to work together (including high paid CEO's) to begin the process of healing. Without health, there can be no money, or wealth. For anyone.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
