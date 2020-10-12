To The Daily Sun,
Residents of New Hampton and Center Harbor"
One of the foundations of this campaign for state rep. is promoting unity. It is hoped to maintain a bipartisan approach to issues to come before the state General Court. If you should have questions regarding some of our concerns you can reach me at bjosephstaterep@outlook.com.
There will also be a virtual introduction this coming Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In addition, there will be two events of interest: 1. Thursday, October 15, we will be located at NH-25B and NH-25 intersection in Center Harbor. This is a visibility event from 6:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. 2. A caravan ride through the towns of New Hampton and Center Harbor takes place Saturday, October 17. We plan to leave around 9 a.m.
This will immediately be continued to Laconia to support candidate Carlos Cardona. If you are interested in joining us, please contact at the above email address for further details. We are all in this together. Hopefully, many of you can join us in any of these events.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
