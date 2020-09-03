To The Daily Sun,
Covid-19 does present challenges to voting. However, this is a critical election, it is incumbent upon all of us to vote. The future of our lives, communities, state, country, and Constitution are at stake. It is a responsibility that will define the future of our nation.
New Hampshire has provided a unique process enabling safe voting. We can all use absentee ballots to vote, using the Covid-19 as rationale. There have been concerns regarding use of postal services. While the USPS continues to provide excellent customer service, given the proximity of access to town offices in many towns, it is suggested to deliver your vote directly, if able, to ensure your vote is counted.
While in person voting remains, absentee ballots are probably the safest way to vote during this pandemic. Please, go out to vote, mail in the vote, or deliver your vote directly to your town offices.
Bob Joseph, Jr,
New Hampton
