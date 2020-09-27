To The Daily Sun,
First, I’m writing as an independent, so let’s not get into the Republican- Democrat thing! Hard not to do, I understand, but maybe a bit of logic here.
Now, as Vietnam veterans, we are aware Both Trump and Biden Had deferments, right? Four-five, or whatever! So both chose to rather not go where we went and do what we all did! Like Clinton and so many other brave politicians who stated they did, and got caught, not telling truth! Lying is a tough word for some of you winkies!
So, new we’re back to Trump or Biden! With Biden you get Harris; it's a fact that Joe won’t make four years! So back to Trump! He wins by LANDSLIDE! As most have been going with all along! If Queen Hillary couldn’t do it when considered a "shoe-in," even by me, then Joe might just as well campaign with Jane Fonda’this weekend!
Well, I’ve thus far contacted N.H. and National Office and didn’t get a "NO"!
So, Gung-Ho For Joe? I don’t think so ! Don’t know how many or what veterans you’re talking with but I’d be careful saying that and expecting to get a big “Ayup“! — my Marine grunt, I know WE seldom see eye-to-eye for whatever reason but my independent attitude tells me no matter all the political (can’t say that) differences out there in discussing this upcoming election, I have a funny feeling it’s TRUMP by a LANDSLIDE!
Bob “Doc” Jones
Meredith
