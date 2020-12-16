To The Daily Sun,
Where is the Veterans home and staff on the vaccine list?
I’m in hopes if this is printed by that time the issue will have been handled with enough Veterans having asked. I’d like to believe those in charge would do the right thing but then again we have the recent delegation move and have to wonder. Can’t take chances on people doing the right thing.
Let’s just pray that the Veterans home and staff are pretty close to the top of that list for the first of the vaccine! Thank you for you service? No thank you! Vaccine first!
The Vigil Continues
Bob Jones
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.