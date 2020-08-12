To The Daily Sun,
On August 27, Thursday evening at 7 p.m., will be the 33 year anniversary of the longest held POW/MIA Awareness Vigil in the nation.
The vigil is every Thursday evening as stated and during Motorcycle Week the network holds a Freedom Ride to include a Bike Ride from Lakeport to Meredith. This year we canceled the ride because of the virus and out of responsibility. Understanding Bikers, many, do not wear face masks when riding and we didn’t want to take any chances.
The vigil in Hesky Park will however take place and ALL are ASKED to wear a face mask and keep a distance, please. Every Thursday those there are following this rule and we ask any who may join with us to do same! It is about awareness and Meredith is so proud and thankful to offer this opportunity.
Bob Jones, President
Northeast POW/MIA Network
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.