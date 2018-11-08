To The Daily Sun,
Many thanks to Bob Jones for his letter concerning Bowe Bergdahl. In a few words, Corpsman Jones brought context to the Bergdahl issue that has been lacking in the press.
For those who don’t know Mr. Jones, he is a Vietnam veteran, a Navy Corpsman who, as a Medic, was assigned to a Company of Marines. He was twice wounded in battle and in addition to his two Purple Hearts, he received the Bronze Star with a “V” for the valor he displayed under fire. After discharge, Jones was in the first graduating class of Physician Assistants (PAs) at Dartmouth and subsequently was in private practice for many years prior to heading up LRGHealthcare’s “Vet Link” program, where he faithfully served Veterans and their families in myriad ways.
Jones was also a co-founder of the Meredith Heskey Park’s continuing Thursday night Vigil for our POW-MIA’s. All are welcome to join in the Vigil on Thursday evenings at Heskey Park ... the hope is that it will not end until all the missing are accounted for.
He continues to deeply care for Veterans and their families. He knows of what he speaks.
Bob Meade
Laconia
