To The Daily Sun,
After much thought and discussion with many folks — bikers and non-bikers — I have taken the responsibility of canceling this years “Northeast POW/MIA Network FREEDOM RIDE.”
I’m sure Many will be disappointed, as am I; however, I felt it my responsibility on behalf of the network and town to do so. The town has been great to us over the years in being able to use the park and we continue to be thankful to the police, fire company and all who have and continue to support POW/MIA awareness, as we have for 33 years, in Hesky Park at 7 p.m.
We are always working with the families or issue related. At this time we're working or the upgrade of the Distinguished Service Medal to the Medal Of Honor for Captain Ike Camacho, the first American to escape from a Vietnamese prison Camp in 1964, after being held 18 months in a hole and cage.
We’ll be back next year and it will be the job of ALL to make it the biggest ride ever.
Thank you to the Blue and Gold Star Families, National Guard, Rolling Thunders 1-2, Nam Knights, Combat Vets, Legion Riders, Purple Heart Riders Marine Corps League, American Post 33, Grunt Works and all others who have been with us over the years — Especially those special folks there weekly. Salute!
Bob "Doc" Jones, President
NE POW/MIA Network
Meredith
