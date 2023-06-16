The proposed Boundary Line Adjustment Agreement and Consents between the town of Meredith and Goodhue were presented as simple and routine agreements. There is nothing simple and routine about them. If approved, they will have a detrimental effect on Meredith Neck and Island taxpayers. Additionally, the BLA is unnecessary for the town’s proposed public dock project to move forward. Please attend the June 19 meeting at 4:30 p.m. and urge Meredith’s selectboard to reject it.
The BLA, cloaked in secrecy from the outset and made public by the diligence of concerned citizens, contains provisions unrelated to the dock project. Those provisions would enable Goodhue to bypass normal land use review and procedures and would lead to further expansion and intensification of the boatyard. For example, the BLA would require the town to submit applications on Goodhue’s behalf to enable Goodhue to expand its commercial business in the Shoreline District — something that no other business/property owner would be allowed to do. Moreover, the BLA’s proposed 30 additional parking spaces is inadequate. Demand for parking would increase far more than the supply to the detriment of much-needed dedicated taxpayer parking. Good for Goodhue and nonresidents; bad for Meredith taxpayers.
Furthermore, the BLA is unnecessary. The public docks can be expanded as proposed by the town without moving boundary lines. There is no reason for Meredith to promote the interests of a private commercial venture over interests of residents.
Twice this spring, as a result of public outcry, town administrators revised the BLA. Questions were raised and the selectboard listened. This Monday, the selectboard will again hear testimony raising concerns about this deal. If the BLA isn’t necessary for this simple public project to move forward, why is it being rushed? Why all the extra provisions? Please see www.MerNIA.org for more information.
