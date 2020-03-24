To The Daily Sun,
The world’s global supply chain has been catastrophically disrupted by the COVID-19 virus. Because “social distancing” is critical to preventing the spread of this contagion, many businesses have closed and laid off employees. Travel has slowed to a virtual standstill. Our economy has been stilled by necessary medical measures in our battle against the virus.
In New Hampshire, we tend to cast a jaundiced eye at those in positions of leadership. That’s not a bad thing to do; when done in the right spirit, it strengthens the fabric of our society as our leaders chart a course towards greater safety, health and prosperity while sustaining our rights and freedoms. That’s my job description in the N.H. Senate.
I offer the following information to enable you to connect with available state resources to deal with a physical or financial crisis. I’m also sharing updates, sometimes several times each day, summarizing national and state directives and resources on my Facebook page, “Senator Bob Giuda.”
The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened an online portal for Economic Injury Disaster Loans: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. SBA has also set up a hotline to answer questions at 1-800-659-2955.
For those 65 and older, Medicare has temporarily expanded coverage to include COVID-19 services. For information, visit the Medicare website at Medicare Telehealth.
Individuals who are unable to work or who have reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have immediate access to unemployment benefits. If your employer temporarily closes due to COVID-19; if you need to self-quarantine or are directed to quarantine at the instruction of a health care provider, employer or government official; if you need to care for a family member that has COVID-19 or is under quarantine; if you need to care for a dependent because of school closures, child care facility closures or other similar types of care programs; or if self-employed and temporarily unable to operate your business for any of the above listed situations, you are eligible for unemployment benefits. You will need to file for each week of temporary unemployment. This can and should be done online at www.nhes.nh.gov, or by calling 603-271-7700.
Evictions and disconnecting water, phone and electric have been stayed by executive order of Governor Sununu.
Please know that we are doing everything possible to save lives while trying to minimize the damage to our economy. The repercussions of our actions will affect life for some time going forward, but as always, when faced with a crisis of this magnitude, we will work together to defeat COVID-19.
Together, we will win, and together we’ll rebuild, because that’s who we are, and that’s what we owe each other.
State Senator Bob Giuda
N.H. District 2
Warren
