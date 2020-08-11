To The Daily Sun,
As a legislator, I have sponsored, cosponsored and voted for legislation that repealed various taxes and fees — the Legacy and Succession Tax, Electricity Consumption Tax, and DOT’s ruinous aircraft registration fee scheme, to name a few.
As an active member of both the Ways and Means and Finance Committees in the Senate, I helped engineer two state budgets and numerous tax reforms, including reducing the BET (and BPT) responsibly each year as the prosperity of our booming pre-COVID-19 economy increased state revenue streams. However, the BET and BPT reductions were interrupted by Democrat House and Senate majorities in the current budget in HB-4, which included generous servings of pork while removing funding for several significant transportation projects in our District. Incidentally, the Senate vote on H-B4 was 23-1. I was the “1.”
Every small business in the state would be thrilled to repeal the BET outright, as was trumpeted by my Republican primary opponent in an earlier letter. But the thrill would be short-lived as we look for a revenue source to replace the one-third of a billion dollars we would lose in revenue. Because no other existing revenue source can even come close to replacing the lost BET revenue, the real question to ask is, “What rate of personal income tax would you like?”
I stand on my voting record and constituent service as the basis for seeking to represent you again in Concord. If re-elected, I will continue to work diligently for you as we weather the current fiscal crisis and the effects of Covid-19.
Thank you for the honor of serving.
Senator Bob Giuda
Warren
